ADVERTISEMENT

Yellow alert for seven districts on Thursday, swell surge warning across Kerala

Updated - October 16, 2024 09:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sea receded by several metres at Thottappally revealing the seabed on Wednesday evening. In the meantime, swell waves battered other coastal areas in Alappuzha. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Isolated heavy rains fuelled by the weather system in the Bay of Bengal would continue for a couple of more days in Kerala. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for eight districts in the State on Thursday warning of isolated heavy rains from Thrissur to Kasaragod. The depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross the north Tamil Nadu - South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai during the early morning of Thursday. Under the influence of the system, light showers will continue in Kerala for the next five days, said a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Wednesday.

What are swell waves? | Explained

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a swell surge alert for the Kerala coast from 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday to 5.30 p.m. on Thursday. A red alert warning of swell surge has been issued to the coastline in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur, Kasaragod, parts of Kollam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, parts of Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur. As surging of waves near shore is forecasted, fishermen are advised not to ply small vessels, and exit and entry of small boats at the coastline are suspended. The people are also told to avoid activities on beaches and nearshore waters as nearshore erosion is anticipated. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US