Yellow alert for seven districts on Thursday, swell surge warning across Kerala

Isolated heavy rains fuelled by the weather system in the Bay of Bengal would continue for a couple of more days in Kerala. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for eight districts in the State on Thursday warning of isolated heavy rains from Thrissur to Kasaragod. The depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross the north Tamil Nadu - South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai during the early morning of Thursday. Under the influence of the system, light showers will continue in Kerala for the next five days, said a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Wednesday.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a swell surge alert for the Kerala coast from 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday to 5.30 p.m. on Thursday. A red alert warning of swell surge has been issued to the coastline in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur, Kasaragod, parts of Kollam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, parts of Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur. As surging of waves near shore is forecasted, fishermen are advised not to ply small vessels, and exit and entry of small boats at the coastline are suspended. The people are also told to avoid activities on beaches and nearshore waters as nearshore erosion is anticipated.

