Yellow alert for seven districts on Friday

Published - November 07, 2024 09:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A yellow alert has been issued for seven districts on Friday warning of isolated heavy rain. According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, a cyclonic circulation lies in central parts of the Bay of Bengal extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the system, various parts of the State are likely to receive moderate rainfall for the next five days. The districts on yellow alert include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam.

