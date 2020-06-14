Yellow alert for nine districts

THIUVANANTHAPURAM

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert in nine districts for Monday signalling the possibility of heavy rainfall.

Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod can expect isolated heavy rainfall (6.4 cm to 11.5 cm in 24 hours), according to the weather agency. Some of these districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday also, an IMD weather update said.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a high wave alert for the State.

Waves in the range of 3.0 to 3.1 metres can be expected along the Kerala coast from Pozhiyoor to Kasaragod till Monday night, INCOIS said.