Yellow alert for nine districts on Monday

A yellow alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for nine districts on Monday warning of isolated heavy rains. The districts that were put on yellow alert include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur. According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD, a trough from South Interior Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar runs from the Comorin area to Rayalaseema across Interior Tamil Nadu and extends up to 0.9 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the system, light to moderate showers are likely across the State for the next five days.

