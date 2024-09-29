ADVERTISEMENT

Yellow alert for nine districts on Monday

Published - September 29, 2024 06:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A yellow alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for nine districts on Monday warning of isolated heavy rains. The districts that were put on yellow alert include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur.  According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD, a trough from South Interior Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar runs from the Comorin area to Rayalaseema across Interior Tamil Nadu and extends up to 0.9 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the system, light to moderate showers are likely across the State for the next five days. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US