Yellow alert for four districts today

November 18, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rains has been issued for four districts - Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Ernakulam - on Sunday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Saturday, the cyclonic storm “Midhili” formed over Northeast and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal has now weakened into a low pressure area and it is likely to become less marked in the next six hours, said the bulletin.

However, two cyclonic circulations persist –one over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka and other over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea - with a trough running from the system near Sri Lanka to the low pressure area. Under the influence of the systems, widespread moderate rainfall is likely to continue five more days in Kerala, said the bulletin.