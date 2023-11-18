HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yellow alert for four districts today

November 18, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

A yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rains has been issued for four districts - Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Ernakulam - on Sunday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Saturday, the cyclonic storm “Midhili” formed over Northeast and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal has now weakened into a low pressure area and it is likely to become less marked in the next six hours, said the bulletin.

However, two cyclonic circulations persist –one over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka and other over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea - with a trough running from the system near Sri Lanka to the low pressure area. Under the influence of the systems, widespread moderate rainfall is likely to continue five more days in Kerala, said the bulletin.  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.