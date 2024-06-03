GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Yellow alert for four districts on Tuesday

Published - June 03, 2024 07:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The southwest monsoon remained mostly weak over Kerala on Monday, except for a couple of stations in north Kerala where intense rain was recorded. Vellarikundu in Kasaragod and Aralam in Kannur received heavy rainfall during the day. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon advanced into more parts of the country and central Arabian Sea.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, the State is likely to witness some isolated showers for the next five days triggered by a cyclonic circulation that lies over Kerala and neighbourhood. Strong westerly/northwesterly winds at lower levels are likely to continue over Kerala and Lakshadweep region until June 7, triggering thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds.

A yellow alert has been issued for four districts, including Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur, on Tuesday warning of isolated heavy rains. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea as squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the Kerala coast for the next four days.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.