Yellow alert for four districts on Tuesday

The southwest monsoon remained mostly weak over Kerala on Monday, except for a couple of stations in north Kerala where intense rain was recorded. Vellarikundu in Kasaragod and Aralam in Kannur received heavy rainfall during the day. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon advanced into more parts of the country and central Arabian Sea.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, the State is likely to witness some isolated showers for the next five days triggered by a cyclonic circulation that lies over Kerala and neighbourhood. Strong westerly/northwesterly winds at lower levels are likely to continue over Kerala and Lakshadweep region until June 7, triggering thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds.

A yellow alert has been issued for four districts, including Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur, on Tuesday warning of isolated heavy rains. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea as squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the Kerala coast for the next four days.