Yellow alert for four districts in Kerala on Tuesday

October 16, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Malappuram likely to receive isolated heavy rain

The Hindu Bureau

People use country boats to traverse through the flooded Kakkamoola Bund road to their destination in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

A yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rain has been issued for four districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Malappuram on Tuesday.  

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, a cyclonic circulation lies over the Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea in 48 hours. It is likely to move further west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the central Arabian Sea around October 21.

Further, a cyclonic circulation lies over the coastal Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood and another over the Northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. Under the combined influence of these systems, the State is likely to witness thundershowers for the next five days, said the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Mannarkkad in Palakkad received the highest rainfall of 9 cm in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday followed by Myladumpara in Idukki with 7 cm.

