HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yellow alert for four districts in Kerala on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Malappuram likely to receive isolated heavy rain

October 16, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
People use country boats to traverse through the flooded Kakkamoola Bund road to their destination in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

People use country boats to traverse through the flooded Kakkamoola Bund road to their destination in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

A yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rain has been issued for four districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Malappuram on Tuesday.  

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, a cyclonic circulation lies over the Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea in 48 hours. It is likely to move further west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the central Arabian Sea around October 21.

Further, a cyclonic circulation lies over the coastal Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood and another over the Northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. Under the combined influence of these systems, the State is likely to witness thundershowers for the next five days, said the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Mannarkkad in Palakkad received the highest rainfall of 9 cm in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday followed by Myladumpara in Idukki with 7 cm.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.