Yellow alert for five districts today

July 20, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

North Kerala is likely to receive isolated heavy rain for the next four days triggered by a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Thursday, under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts, a low pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast.

The weather system is likely to trigger light to moderate showers across the State till July 26. A yellow alert has been issued for Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Idukki districts on Friday warning of isolated heavy rain.

