Yellow alert for five districts today

A yellow alert has been issued for five districts in the State on Sunday by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of isolated heavy rains. The alert has been sounded in Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. A yellow alert has also been issued for Malappuram and Wayanad districts on Monday. The State is also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall till Wednesday triggered by a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.