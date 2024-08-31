GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yellow alert for five Kerala districts on September 1

Updated - August 31, 2024 10:17 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 10:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A yellow alert has been issued for five districts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of isolated heavy rains on Sunday. Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts are likely to receive moderate to isolated heavy rains triggered by a depression over the central west and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal – off the coasts of northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha.

The depression that moved towards the northwest – with a speed of 10 kmph during the past 3 hours – is likely to move further westward. The depression is likely to cross the northern Andhra Pradesh and adjoining southern Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur close to Kalingapatnam around midnight of Saturday, said a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the offshore trough at mean sea-level that runs from southern Gujarat to Kerala coasts has now become less marked.

