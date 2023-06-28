Yellow alert for five districts in Kerala on Thursday

June 28, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rain for five districts in the State on Thursday. Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Wayanad are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall in the range of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours, said a weather bulletin issued by the IMD here on Wednesday.

A well-marked low-pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh and its neighbouring areas now lies as a low-pressure area over the same region with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. Further, an off-shore trough at mean sea level now runs from the Maharashtra coast to the Kerala coast. Under the influence of the weather systems, rain or thundershowers is most likely to occur at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep till 2 July, the bulletin said.

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely along and off the Kerala coast, and hence fishermen are advised not to venture out to sea on Thursday.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at various places in north and central Kerala during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Bayar in Kasaragod received the highest rainfall of 17 cm, followed by North Paravur in Ernakulam district (16 cm), the Kannur airport and Mattannur in Kannur (15 cm each), Ponnani in Malappuram and Taliparamba in Kannur (14 cm each), Irikkur in Kannur (12 cm), Kudulu in Kasaragod (11 cm), and Thrithala in Palakkad (10 cm).