Kerala

Yellow alert for eight districts today

The State is likely to experience heavy to isolated heavy rainfalls during the next four days triggered by two cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

A weather bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a yellow alert for eight districts on Sunday, warning of isolated heavy rains.

The alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Palakkad districts. Meanwhile, Peerumedu in Idukki recorded the highest rainfall of 9 cm during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday followed by Munnar and Kuppady in Wayanad with 6 cm each.


