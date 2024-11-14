ADVERTISEMENT

Yellow alert for eight districts on Thursday

Published - November 14, 2024 12:28 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD has issued an yellow alert for eight districts on Thursday, warning of isolated heavy rain.

The districts include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

In Sabarimala, the sky would be cloudy and one or two spells of moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunder are expected. Rain in the range of 7 to 11 cm has been forecast for the Sannidhanam, Pampa, and Nilackkal by the IMD on Thursday.

Though there was no large change in minimum temperature over Kerala during the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, it was, however, above normal in Kannur, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Kollam, and Thrissur. Kannur airport recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 24.3°C, said the bulletin.

