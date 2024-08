Yellow alert for eight districts in Kerala on Monday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rain in eight districts, except Kasaragod, Kannur, Thrissur, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday. The State is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain in the coming days triggered by a trough that persists from south interior Karnataka to Comorin areas. An orange alert has been issued for four districts — Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram — on Tuesday forecasting very heavy rain.