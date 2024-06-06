GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yellow alert for 12 districts on Friday

Published - June 06, 2024 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rains across the State on Friday except for Pathanamthitta and Kottayam.

A cyclonic circulation lies over north Rayalaseema and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels and a shear zone runs roughly in middle tropospheric levels.

Under its influence it, the State is likely to experience light to moderate thundershowers for the next five days accompanied by gutsy winds. Meanwhile, Wayanad received the highest rainfall of 12 cm during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, followed by Kannur with 4 cm and Palakkad 3 cm.

Though the monsoon had made an onset over Kerala two days ahead of the normal onset of June 1, the southwest monsoon was not active in the State after a few initial spells.  There was a deficiency of 32% monsoon rains in the State during the first week of June.

The State has received only 67 mm of rainfall until Thursday against the average of 98.4 mm during the same period.

