Yellow alert for 11 districts in Kerala today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:

12 October 2020 18:52 IST

IMD also issues thunderstorm warning for State till Oct. 15

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning for Kerala with central and northern districts expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall over the next few days.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at one or two places in the State till October 15, the IMD said.

Yellow alerts have been issued for several central and northern districts as they are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall. Yellow alerts have been issued for all districts in the State except Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod have been put on yellow alert on Wednesday and Thursday.

Advisory to fishermen

Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea as squally weather is likely to prevail over the Kerala coast.

The depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and lay about 250 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam.

A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over east-central and adjoining north-east Arabian Sea off the north Konkan, south Gujarat coasts around October 15. There is a low to moderate probability of its intensification into a depression over the same region, the IMD said.