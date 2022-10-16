The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a yellow alert across the State on Monday warning of isolated heavy rains. The yellow alert has been issued for 10 districts in the State except for Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, and Kozhikode. The State is also likely to receive widespread thundershowers for the next four days triggered by the combined effect of cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.
Yellow alert for 10 districts from today
