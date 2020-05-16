Kerala

Yellow alert: emergency centres established

Alert from May 16 to 18

District emergency operations centres have started functioning in the district after the Meteorology Department announced yellow alert for the district from May 16 to 18 in view of heavy summer rain forecast.

The contact numbers of the centres are Collectorate (Phone: 0468-2322515, 2222515), Adoor Taluk Office (04734-224826), Kozhencherry Taluk Office (0468-2222221), Konni Taluk Office (0468-2240087).

Ranni Taluk Office (04735-227442), Mallappally Taluk Office (0469-2682293), and Thiruvalla Taluk Office (0469-2601303).

