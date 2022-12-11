Yellow alert declared in Thrissur after heavy rain

December 11, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Thrissur

With Thrissur district receiving heavy rain since Saturday, many low-lying areas have witnessed water-logging and power has been disrupted at many places. A yellow alert has been declared in the district.

Five people were injured when the car they were travelling in overturned in the water-logged Mannuthy flyover on Sunday. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital.

A container lorry overturned on the National Highway in Puthukkad, disrupting traffic towards Thrissur for a few hours. No one was injured in the accident.

A compound wall at Porathissery collapsed in the rain on Sunday. The soil near the base of the wall was removed for construction of a sewage canal.