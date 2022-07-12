Yellow alert across State today
The State is likely to receive isolated heavy rains on Wednesday under the combined influence of a low pressure area over the Odisha coast and an offshore trough running from the south coast of Gujarat to the north Karnataka coast.
An yellow alert has been sounded across the State on Wednesday warning of isolated heavy rains. The State is also expected to receive isolated heavy rains till Saturday as per the weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday.
