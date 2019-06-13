Yechury’s call to fightright wing hegemony

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has said Kerala should take the lead in building a counter hegemony of the working class against the right wing assault on secular-democratic values of the country.

He was inaugurating the 21st edition of the EMS Smriti seminar on ‘Towards democracy and equality: Issues of gender and caste in contemporary India’ here on Thursday. The topic has greater importance in the present context of the country witnessing consolidation of right wing forces, he said.

Call for alternative

An offensive must be mounted against the mission of transforming India from a secular democratic republic to the RSS vision of Hindu Rasthra.

The fascist regime of the RSS could be politically defeated only through a class-based alternative by rallying maximum sections of society.

“People are the essential element of the counter hegemony. Immediate post-election scenario in Kerala is not that optimistic. Our senior leaders used to say when you are in dilemma on which direction to go, go back to the people. They will lead you. That’s what we tell Kerala too. Go back to the people. They will teach you. Talk to them and understand what had happened. Then on the basis bring them back to this core. Not only to join but also to strengthen the counter hegemony,” Mr. Yechury said.

He cited the role of the Communist party in transforming the State, which was called a ‘mad house of caste’ by Swamy Vivekananda, to the most modern State in the county.

Calling upon the people to join the battle of ideas, he said the fascist regime led by the RSS had been trying to weaken the battle of ideas by mounting assault on reason.

Addressing the seminar, Left intellectual Prabhat Patnaik said there was a deliberate effort to distance the intelligentsia from the common man by the fascist forces.

CPI(M) district secretary M.M. Varghese presided over.