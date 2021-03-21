Yechury to reach State tomorrow

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 March 2021 23:13 IST

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will reach the State on Tuesday for Assembly election campaigning.

On Tuesday, he will be addressing events in Kasaragod and Kannur, while the next day he will be in Kozhikode and Malappuram.

On March 25, he will be in Kottayam, on March 26 in Thrissur, on March 27 in Kollam and Pathanamthitta, and on March 28 in Thiruvananthapuram.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat will be in Ernakulam on March 25, in Alappuzha on March 26, in Kollam on March 27, in Palakkad on March 31, in Kozhikode on April 1, and in Kannur on April 2.