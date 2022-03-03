Yechury says political strategy to defeat BJP different for each State

The CPI (M) leader accused the Congress of hobnobbing with soft Hindutva

The CPI (M) will decide on the best ways to defeat the BJP by adopting political strategies suited to each State, said party general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Talking to media persons here at Kochi on the sidelines of the State conference of the party, Mr. Yechury said the strategies would be decided by considering the specific situation prevailing in each State. Priority is to defeat the BJP, which is implementing the Hindutva fascist agenda of the RSS, he said. The CPI (M) leader accused the Congress of hobnobbing with soft Hindutva. The Congress is flirting with soft Hindutva, which will feed to the Hindutva agenda of the BJP. The minority fundamentalism, which is being pushed forward to combat Hindutva, will also feed to the Hindutva agenda, he said. The Congress has been weakened in the country and only the Left forces can defeat and isolate the BJP, he said. The draft political resolution of the party, to be presented at the Party Congress to be held at Kannur next month, calls for social control over the private investment coming to the education sector. There shall be social control on the Constitutionally guaranteed provision of Reservation. Social control shall also be there on the syllabus, the salaries for teachers, and the fee structure. No State government can block the private investment in the educational sector, which is governed by central laws, he said.

When asked whether the vision document presented at the State conference was in consonance with the draft political resolution regarding the private investment in the educational sector, Mr. Yechury said the vision document was being discussed at the party conference. Regarding the controversies on the semi-high speed rail project, which was being pushed by the State government, Mr. Yechury said the government will consider the environmental impacts and the economic feasibility of the project. The landowners need to be paid compensation, which shall be higher than the market value of the land, he said. State Minister P. Rajeeve and CPI (M) district secretary C. N. Mohanan were present.