Yechury a textbook of resistance against inequalities and divisions: Kunjikkannan

Sitaram Yechury was a significant figure representing the resistance against inequalities created by fascism and capitalism, said K.T. Kunjikkannan, director of the Keluettan Study and Research Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the closing day of the All Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (AKPCTA) State workshop held at Peechi, Thrissur, on Sunday, Mr. Kunjikkannan delivered a Sitaram Yechury memorial lecture on “Communalism, Religious Fanaticism, and Identity Politics in Indian and International Scenarios.”

He noted that in the current national and international scenario, both religious fascism and capitalism have been successful in establishing cultural and political dominance by creating divisions and inequalities based on religion and wealth. He added that Yechury had always been an inspiration for dedicated resistance against such forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

State working committee member Sanjeev G. presided over the function.

While addressing the inaugural function on Saturday, former Minister for Education C. Raveendranath said that education is an ideological tool, and that the Union government is currently implementing retrograde educational reforms that disregard the progressive knowledge acquired by humanity over centuries.

He emphasised the need to recognise the new National Education Policy (NEP) as fundamentally a regressive political document. The removal of the periodic table from the chemistry syllabus, he argued, is not merely for reducing study load, but rather an attempt to eliminate layers of diverse knowledge in favour of a monolithic worldview tailored to serve specific interests.

‘Fascist agenda’

“The justification that the universe is composed of five elements is a fascist and capitalist agenda to exploit religion as a political resource,” he added. The Union government’s stance of “no funds without NEP implementation” opposes the core principles of federalism, and Kerala’s alternative policy responses are therefore highly relevant, he added.

Prof. Raveendranath also released a booklet on differently abled friendly policies to be implemented in higher education institutions, prepared by the AKPCTA Social Welfare & Differently Abled Committee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.