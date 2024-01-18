Year-long programmes to mark 100th death anniversary of Kumaranasan

January 18, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Attempts to bring back outdated and dangerous ideas that Mahakavi Kumaranasan opposed years ago through big lies should be countered, Minister for Culture Saji Cherian has said.

He was inaugurating ‘Asan Smrithi’, a meeting to commemorate the death centenary of the poet at Pallana on Thursday.

Mr. Cherian said the great poet had taught the values of renaissance through his poems. He called to end the feudal hegemony in society. The Minister said the Culture department would organise year-long programmes to mark the 100th death anniversary of Asan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme was jointly organised by the Kumaranasan Smaraka Samiti, Pallana, and the Kumaran Asan National Institute of Culture, Thonnakal. Samiti chairman Ramapuram Chandrababu presided.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.