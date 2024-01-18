GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Year-long programmes to mark 100th death anniversary of Kumaranasan

Minister inaugurates ‘Asan Smrithi’ at Pallana

January 18, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Attempts to bring back outdated and dangerous ideas that Mahakavi Kumaranasan opposed years ago through big lies should be countered, Minister for Culture Saji Cherian has said.

He was inaugurating ‘Asan Smrithi’, a meeting to commemorate the death centenary of the poet at Pallana on Thursday.

Mr. Cherian said the great poet had taught the values of renaissance through his poems. He called to end the feudal hegemony in society. The Minister said the Culture department would organise year-long programmes to mark the 100th death anniversary of Asan.

The programme was jointly organised by the Kumaranasan Smaraka Samiti, Pallana, and the Kumaran Asan National Institute of Culture, Thonnakal. Samiti chairman Ramapuram Chandrababu presided.

