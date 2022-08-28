Year-long programme planned to convert Irikkur into a tourism hub

Staff Reporter KANNUR
August 28, 2022 19:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

With the aim to promote Irikkur as a tourism destination and to attract investment, a year-long programme, including an investors’ meet, is being organised, Sajeev Joseph, MLA, has said.

Speaking to the media, the MLA said that a lot of tourists were visiting the hill regions of Kannur to enjoy the serene environment there. Of late, places such as Paithalamala, Kanjirakolli, Palakkayam Thattu, Kappimala and several religious places are witnessing a huge inflow of tourists.

Despite the influx of tourists, the region does not have adequate infrastructure and accommodation facilities at present. Several investors have evinced interest and are willing to set up ecofriendly facilities that will also support the local population. An investors’ meet had been planned in the first week of October, said Mr. Joseph. It is expected to be attended by about 100 investors from the country and abroad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the investors’ meet, local-level cluster meets including the panchayats and municipality will be organised to create awareness among the people. An international tourism meet, scheduled to be held in December, will address the issues faced by farmers. About 500 homestays are being planned in the region for tourists. Those willing to give land on lease to investors and for various other activities would be encouraged, said Mr. Joseph.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A month-long international mountain fest would also be organised, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app