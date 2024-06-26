Year-long celebrations to mark the 75th district formation day

Year-long celebrations will mark the 75th district formation day of Kollam which will begin on July 1 at C. Kesavan Memorial Town Hall here. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, who is also the chairman of the celebration committee, said here on Wednesday that all unique features of the district will come together in various programmes.

Kollam district was formed on July 1, 1949, and the art, culture, heritage, tradition and literature of the district will be celebrated during the event. Events of historical importance, cashew industry, theatre, Kathaprasangam and the scenic beauty of Kollam will be showcased while aspects of importance will be touched upon.

“The special characteristics of the district should be brought before the world. It should also provide a platform to present 75 years of history. Everyone’s participation is also important,” said Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani. Both Ministers were speaking at a meeting held at Kollam collectorate to form a temporary committee.

While the Finance Minister is the chairperson of the committee, its chief patrons are Ministers J. Chinchurani and K.B. Ganesh Kumar, other MPs and MLAs. Mayor Prasanna Earnest and district panchayat president P.K. Gopan are the vice-chairpersons and District Collector N. Devidas will be the convener of the committee.

M. Mukesh, MLA, district panchayat president P.K. Gopan, District Collector N. Devidas, District Police Chief (Kollam City) Vivek Kumar, Subcollector Mukund Thakur, District Police Chief (Kollam Rural) Sabu Mathew, deputy collectors, people’s representatives and district-level officials attended the meeting. Leaders of various political parties including former Ministers were also present.

