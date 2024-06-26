GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Year-long celebrations to mark the 75th district formation day

Published - June 26, 2024 08:20 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Year-long celebrations will mark the 75th district formation day of Kollam which will begin on July 1 at C. Kesavan Memorial Town Hall here. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, who is also the chairman of the celebration committee, said here on Wednesday that all unique features of the district will come together in various programmes.

Kollam district was formed on July 1, 1949, and the art, culture, heritage, tradition and literature of the district will be celebrated during the event. Events of historical importance, cashew industry, theatre, Kathaprasangam and the scenic beauty of Kollam will be showcased while aspects of importance will be touched upon.

“The special characteristics of the district should be brought before the world. It should also provide a platform to present 75 years of history. Everyone’s participation is also important,” said Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani. Both Ministers were speaking at a meeting held at Kollam collectorate to form a temporary committee.

While the Finance Minister is the chairperson of the committee, its chief patrons are Ministers J. Chinchurani and K.B. Ganesh Kumar, other MPs and MLAs. Mayor Prasanna Earnest and district panchayat president P.K. Gopan are the vice-chairpersons and District Collector N. Devidas will be the convener of the committee.

M. Mukesh, MLA, district panchayat president P.K. Gopan, District Collector N. Devidas, District Police Chief (Kollam City) Vivek Kumar, Subcollector Mukund Thakur, District Police Chief (Kollam Rural) Sabu Mathew, deputy collectors, people’s representatives and district-level officials attended the meeting. Leaders of various political parties including former Ministers were also present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.