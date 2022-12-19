Year-long celebrations by Orthodox Church of St. Thomas martyrdom

December 19, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

 An year-long celebration to mark the 1,950th anniversary of the martyrdom of St. Thomas (Mar Thoma) by the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church would take off on Tuesday. The events will take off with Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III celebrating the holy Eucharist at the St. Mary’s church in Niranom. Goa Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai will officially inaugurate the celebrations. Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan, and Yuhanon Mar Chrisostomos will be present.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US