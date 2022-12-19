  1. EPaper
Year-long celebrations by Orthodox Church of St. Thomas martyrdom

December 19, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

 An year-long celebration to mark the 1,950th anniversary of the martyrdom of St. Thomas (Mar Thoma) by the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church would take off on Tuesday. The events will take off with Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III celebrating the holy Eucharist at the St. Mary’s church in Niranom. Goa Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai will officially inaugurate the celebrations. Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan, and Yuhanon Mar Chrisostomos will be present.

