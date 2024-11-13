Year-long action plan to combat diabetes to be launched on World Diabetes Day

A year-long integrated, intensive action plan is being chalked out to augment all diabetes control programmes in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme, which will be kicked off on November 14, World Diabetes Day, will last for an year and will be taken up with technical support from Indian Institute of Diabetes.

One of the primary programmes being envisaged as part of the year-long initiative is to give training to doctors and health workers in the scientific and the most modern methods of managing diabetes and its varied complications, according to Health Minister Veena George.

ADVERTISEMENT

All doctors and healthcare workers will be imparted training in the diagnosis and management of diabetes-related complications like diabetic nephropathy, diabetic retinopathy, diabetic foot and peripheral neuropathy.

International seminar in the State

The Health department is also planning to organise an international seminar on diabetes in January, by inviting resource persons from within the country and abroad, to create a roadmap for the State on diabetes control and management. The seminar is also intended to give exposure to the doctors and healthcare workers in the State to the modern treatment methods as well as new knowledge on the disease.

The department has been organising various programmes for diabetes control and management. It has already conducted a screening programme in the population above 30 years for the early detection and management of diabetes.

The diabetic retinopathy management initiative, ‘Nayanamritham’, is available in 172 healthcare centres, while biothesiometry to detect diabetic neuropathy and diabetic foot is available in 84 centres.

At least two hospitals in every district have been equipped with 360-degree metabolic centres for the all-round management of diabetes. There are also special facilities for the management of gestational diabetes and co-infection of TB and diabetes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.