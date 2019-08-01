YC takes out protest march to airport

The Youth Congress took out a “lungi march” to the Calicut International Airport at Karipur on Wednesday in protest against conducting interviews in Kochi for jobs at the Karipur airport.

The marchers wearing lungi said that Air India Air Transport Services Ltd (AIATSL) was doing an injustice to the local people of Karipur by conducting interviews in Kochi. The Malappuram Parliament Committee of the Youth Congress conducted the march. The police blocked the march well ahead of the airport terminal building.

As many as 187 vacancies were being filled for Karipur and Kochi airports. Out of that, 93 vacancies were reported at Karipur. AIATSL was recruiting staff for various posts from terminal duty officer to handyman and handywoman grades. “We cannot agree to holding interviews for such posts in Kochi. If they give any consideration for the local people, they should hold the interview here at Karipur,” said Youth Congress parliament committee president Riyas Mukkoli, inaugurating the march.

Mr. Mukkoli warned that the Youth Congress would intensify its agitation if AIATSL did not heed their demand.

Youth Congress leader P. Nidheesh presided. Jaisal Elamaram, Ashraf Parkkuth, Latheef Koottalungal, Jaleel Alungal, C.I. Fairoos, Jamal Karipur, Shaji Mon, Shamsu M., K.V. Husain, Ajmal Veliyode and Basheer Keedakkadan spoke.