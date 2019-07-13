YC takes out march

Youth Congress (YC) activists took out a march to the Collectorate here on Friday carrying a coffin in a symbolic protest against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The protesters said they carried the coffin to symbolise the failure of the LDF government in all sectors. They said that those in power were becoming executioners in the State, referring to recent deaths in police custody and the suicide of entrepreneurs after harassment by civic officials.

The protesters said the government was fleecing people by increasing the power tariff. They said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was acting as though he wanted to become ‘Ripper Vijayan.’ Large number of Youth Congress activists joined the march held under the banner of the Malappuram Parliament committee. The police blocked the march in front of the civil station. The protesters threw the coffin across the barricade, offering it to the police as a symbolic gift.

District Congress Committee president V.V. Prakash inaugurated the march. Youth Congress parliamentary committee president Riyas Mukkoli presided.