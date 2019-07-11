YC takes corporate route to elect leaders

Amidst resentments over having relinquished the organisational elections in favour of a corporatised system of interviews, some 130 Youth Congress leaders from across the State turned up here, armed with their portfolios and resumes, for an interview conducted by a three-member national team of the Youth Congress led by general secretary in-charge of Kerala Ravindra Dass on Wednesday.

The two-day interview is to shortlist potential candidates for selection to key State-level positions of the Youth Congress.

Certain eligibility criteria have been fixed for candidates aiming to make it to the shortlist. Only those born after January 1, 1983 are being considered and candidate aspiring to become the State president should be at least 27 years of age.

Only those holding offices in various units of the Youth Congress in the State are eligible to appear for the interview, according to sources.

Those who arrived at the District Congress Committee Office in Ernakulam on Wednesday had to fill in a form with personal details. Most candidates brought with them huge albums with newspaper claims to show their performance and stake claim to various posts. “More candidates are expected to arrive tomorrow [Thursday],” said a Youth Congress leader.

Factional lines

It was the political affairs committee of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee which mooted the idea of forgoing the elections, which would have been fought on factional lines, for a more amicable way of searching out a fresh line of leadership for the youth organisation. “But that hasn’t gone down well with some members,” said a leader.