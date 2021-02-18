YC supporting rank holders’ strike with ill-intentions: DYFI

Kannur

18 February 2021 22:54 IST

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) State president A.A. Rahim has said that the Youth Congress is supporting the strike of PSC rank holders with ill-intentions.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, he said the protest of job seekers was going on peacefully and talks were under way with the government to resolve the issue. He said the strike turned violent after the intervention of the Youth Congress.

“There are criminals in Khaddar among the protesters,” he said.

