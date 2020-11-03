YC satyagraha seeking justice for Walayar parents

PALAKKAD

03 November 2020 19:28 IST

The Youth Congress district leadership staged a satyagraha at Walayar on Tuesday demanding justice for the parents of the minor sisters who were alleged to have been raped and murdered.

Youth Congress district Firoz Babu led the agitation. Inaugurating the protest, Benny Behanan, MP, described the State government as “an underworld government helping criminals and the corrupt.” He said the people of Kerala could expect nothing better from the CPI(M).

Youth Congress parliament president Ratheesh Thasrak presided over the function. KPCC vice president C.P. Mohammed, general secretary C. Chandran, former Minister V.C. Kabeer, and several Congress leaders spoke.