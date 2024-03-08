YC chief draws flak for remarks about Padmaja

March 08, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkootathil has drawn bipartisan political flak for allegedly casting slanderous aspirations on the pedigree and parentage of the late Chief Minister K. Karunakaran’s daughter Padmaja Venugopal.

Mr. Mamkootathil also faced the risk of legal jeopardy. Ms. Venugopal, who defected from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, said the Youth Congress leader insulted her mother’s memory.

“Mr. Mamkootathil will answer in court for the misogynistic insinuations he made against my parents. Civil society would not brook such a vile outburst of libellous profanity and vulgar behaviour from an aspiring and young politician,” she said.

Ms. Venugopal also reminded that he was an arriviste in the Congress compared to her lengthy years in the party. She recalled standing steadfastly with the Congress when her father and brother (K. Muraleedharan, MP) splintered the party to form the DIC(K).

Ms. Venugopal said Mr. Muraleedharan aligned with the Left Democratic Front and then with the United Democratic Front before dismantling the DIC(K) to rejoin the Congress. “I do not deserve the likes of Mr. Mamkootathil to tar and feather my reputation,” she said.

LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan said Mr. Mamkootathil’s behaviour showcased the Youth Congress’ organisational culture. “Ms. Venugopal’s brother and senior Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, MP, should answer for the insult to his mother’s memory,” he added.

Communist Party of India leader and LDF candidate from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency Annie Raja said Mr. Mamkootathil’s words smacked contempt for women in public life. Such anti-feminist and male chauvinist conduct had no place in a civilised and democratic society.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala censured Mr. Mamkootathil for his allegedly offensive remarks. He said he could not accept such conduct, which was alien to the Congress’ expansive and gender-friendly culture.

Mr. Mamkootathil, who is on an indefinite fast in front of the Secretariat demanding that the government order a CBI inquiry into the death of second-year veterinary student Sidharthan J.S., was not available for comment. His aide informed that doctors were examining him. He said the Youth Congress president had not retracted the controversial comment or made any clarification.

