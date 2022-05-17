YC activists place wreath on K-rail stones 

The survey stones planted as part of the K-Rail project have now become memorial of the ‘commission’ dreams of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Youth Congress district president O.J. Janeesh has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a symbolic protest organised by Youth Congress activists here on Tuesday by placing wreath on K-Rail survey stones.

“The government has stopped planting stones for the K-Rail project. This is what the Youth Congress has been demanding. But the government was going on planting them with obduracy by attacking people and arresting them,” Mr. Janeesh said.

Now they have stopped it as widespread protests have been staged by the people, he said. The Youth Congress placed wreaths over them in an symbolic protest.

Youth Congress district vice president Arun Mohan presided over the function.