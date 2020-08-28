YC activists injured in lathicharge

Activists of the Youth Congress (YC) who staged a protest march were brutally lathicharged by the police when they approached the office of the District Superintendent of Police here on Friday.
The activists were demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging his role in the blaze at the Secretariat and an end to police violence against Youth Congress workers.
The march, which started from the DCC office, was stopped by a police barricade near the Jimmy George Hall near the police office.
The activist alleged that the police used water cannon against them without any provocation. Many activists were severely beaten up by the police. The injured workers were admitted to a private hospital.
District Congress Committee president Satheeshan Pacheni protested against the police action, which led to several youth workers getting injured.
He said that when the youth workers were protesting against the anti-people actions of the government, the police degrading themselves to protect the government was inappropriate.
