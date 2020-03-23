YC activists disrupt toddy shop auction, arrested

Youth Congress activists disrupted the auction of toddy shops held at Sumangali Auditorium, Yakkara, near here on Monday.

The police arrested and removed the Youth Congress protesters who barged into the hall where 780-odd toddy shops in the district were being auctioned.

Youth Congress district president Firos Babu, in a petition given to District Collector and the District Police Chief, demanded action against the Deputy Excise Commissioner under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.

‘Violation of norms’

He said that conducting a mass programme like auction was a violation of the existing norms when the COVID-19 scare had brought about a near total shutdown in the State.

Apart from Mr. Babu, Youth Congress State general secretaries O.K. Farook and K.M. Febin, State secretaries Jaseer Mundarode, A.K. Shanib, P. Sarin, and Sajesh Chandran, district office-bearers of the organisation Vinod Cherad and Ratheesh Puthusseri were arrested by the police.