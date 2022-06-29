Yashwant Sinha condemns Udaipur killing

‘Democracy has no place for such acts of violence’

Yashwant Sinha, the Presidential candidate of Opposition parties, on Wednesday strongly condemned the ''ghastly killing'' of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

In Kerala to kick off his election campaign, Mr. Sinha called for stern action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime. Such a barbaric act of terrorism cannot be justified on any account, he said.

''Our democracy has no place for such acts of violence and all of us need to condemn them. The perpetrators of the crime should be punished as strongly as the law of the land permits,'' he said.

Mr. Sinha also condemned the arrest of AltNews co-founder Mohammad Zubair, terming it ''malicious, mischievous and entirely against the accepted principles of law in our country.''

Mr. Zubair had been arrested by the Delhi Police for an ''objectionable tweet'' he had posted in 2018.

It is ironical that Mr. Zubair was arrested on a day when India, represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ''waxed eloquent'' at the G7 summit in Germany on the need to protect free speech, both online and offline, Mr. Sinha said.