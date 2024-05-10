Yadhu, conductor, station master questioned on disappearance of memory card

The Thiruvananthapuram City police on Friday interrogated three persons, including Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver H.L. Yadhu, in connection with the disappearance of a memory card believed to contain crucial evidence on the former’s spat with Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran.

The Thampanoor police, which has been probing the case, initially took bus conductor Subin and Thampanoor depot station master Lal Sajeev for questioning at the office of the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City). Mr. Subin was picked up from his house in Vembayam around 5 a.m.

CCTV footage

The police decided to question Mr. Subin on the basis of CCTV footage that apparently showed him going near the monitor attached on the bus’ dashboard, shortly after the altercation that had taken place near Saphalyam Complex on April 27. He was also found to have made several calls to Mr. Sajeev.

Such findings prompted the police to summon the duo for questioning. Mr. Subin, however, told the police that he had intended to check whether the monitor worked properly.

“Neither has he (Mr. Subin) admitted to any wrongdoing nor do we have any clinching proof,” a senior officer said.

Later, Mr. Yadhu was brought to the office for questioning. The driver had gone to give his statement to the assistant transport officer after his release from the police custody on April 28. He is suspected to have gone close to the bus in question that was parked away from other buses at the depot.

Sources also pointed out that there were certain contradictions in Mr. Yadhu’s statements from what the duo had provided. The trio could be called for further questioning if the need arose, officials added.

