Xmas-New Year bumper: Ticket number XC 224091 wins ₹20 crore first prize

January 24, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal launching the summer bumper lottery in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Ticket number XC 224091 has won the ₹ 20 crore first prize of the 2023-24 Xmas-New Year Bumper Lottery of the State Lotteries Department.

The winner has not reported to the department yet, Lotteries Department officials said. The prize-winning ticket was sold by a sub-agent in Thiruvananthapuram who had purchased it from a lottery agent in Palakkad.

The second prize of ₹ 1 crore each, in different series of tickets, went to 20 winners. Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal had inaugurated the draw here on Wednesday afternoon.

The government had increased the total number of prizes under the Xmas-New Year bumper from 3,88,840 to 6,91,300 this year. The first prize was increased from ₹16 crore last year to ₹20 crore this time, he said. Mr. Balagopal also launched the Summer Bumper lottery, which carries a first prize of ₹10 crore, on the occasion. The lottery carries a second prize of ₹50 lakh. Antony Raju, MLA presided. Actor Sona Nair and Lotteries Department officials were present

