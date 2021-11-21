X’mas-New Year bumper lottery tickets launched

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 November 2021 18:00 IST

Draw to be held on Jan. 16, tickets priced at ₹300

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Sunday released the ‘X’mas-New Year bumper lottery’ of the Kerala State Lotteries.

The ticket, which carries a first prize of ₹12 crore is priced at ₹300, Mr. Balagopal said after launching the lottery by handing over a ticket to Transport Minister Antony Raju.

The draw will be held on January 16.

The State Lotteries Department has printed 24 lakh tickets for the ‘X’mas-New Year lottery’ this year. Last year, 33 lakh tickets had been printed for the same lottery and all were sold out, the Minister said.

Mr. Balagopal said that the lottery sector in the State, which had witnessed a slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was on revival path. “The livelihood of nearly one lakh people depends on this sector,” he said, adding that the Kerala Lotteries, with its high credibility, was a model to the entire country.

In all, 37 lakh tickets were printed for the Pooja Bumper lottery, which had its draw on Sunday, this year, according to the department. Last year, 30 lakh tickets had been printed for the Pooja Bumper lottery.

Senior lotteries officials were present at the launch.