Xmas celebrated with gaiety

Christmas was celebrated with gaiety and traditional fervour in the district on Wednesday. Special services were held at various churches as part of the celebrations.

The day was celebrated by bursting crackers, singing carols, exchanging greetings and distributing cakes.

Over 400 believers attended the ritualistic midnight mass at St John’s Metropolitan Cathedral at Thiruvalla.

A unique fire-warming ritual was also held as part of the celebration.

A statue of Infant Jesus was ceremoniously taken out in a procession. The priests and the faithful proceeded to a specially prepared fireplace in front of the cathedral, symbolising the warming of the ‘Baby’ immediately after the birth.

Joint celebrations

Christmas rallies were organised in different parts of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

A Christmas rally, jointly organised by various Church denominations, was held in Pandalam town. Mizoram Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai inaugurated the joint Christmas celebrations.

Similar rallies were taken out at Adoor, Kumbazha, and Omalloor.

Samuel Mar Ireneus, Pathanamthita Bishop of the Syro Malankara Catholic Church, delivered the Christmas message at the rally held at Omalloor and Abraham Mar Paulose Episcopa inaugurated the Christmas rally at Adoor.

In his Christmas message, Metropolitan Archbishop of Thiruvalla Thomas Mar Koorilos said: “for the faithful, Christmas is an occasion to remember Jesus Christ, the great messenger of love, peace and brotherhood.”