X-XII offline classes till evening

Thiruvananthapuram

05 February 2022 23:10 IST

Students in Classes X to XII in all districts of the State will return to school for offline classes from morning to evening from Monday.

A statement from the Director of General Education on Saturday said school authorities had been directed to conduct classes in batches as per the current guidelines and by adhering to

COVID-19 safety protocols. Classes 1 to 9 will continue online learning for another week till February 14.

Revised guidelines

The government had on Friday issued revised guidelines on restrictions in place in the wake of the dipping COVID-19 case graph.