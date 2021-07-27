WWF quiz contest for school students

Thiruvananthapuram

27 July 2021 01:07 IST

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) India, in association with schools across Kerala, is organising an online quiz competition for students.

Named Wild Wisdom Global Challenge, the contest seeks to guide students on how to go Net Zero, Revive the Oceans, Eliminate Waste and Re-Wild the World.

The competition will have three levels. From the Ultimate School Challenge between September 18 to 24, the top performing students from a school will be selected to participate in the National Challenge to be held from October 16 to 29.

Those who qualify from that will participate in the International Finale on December 2.

The highlight of the quiz is a digital certificate signed by Sir David Attenborough for all participants.

The National Challenge winners also get the opportunity to interact with Indian Chess Grand Master Vishwanathan Anand.

The last date to register for the online competition is August 31.

Schools can register for the quiz by signing up on https://quiz.wwfindia.org/register.