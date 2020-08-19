WTTC selects ATTOI to promote safe travel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 August 2020 21:43 IST

Efforts to build trust in tourists

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has appointed the Association of Tourism Trade Organisations, India, (ATTOI) as the nodal agency to promote and propagate trust with tourism businesses in the country, co-opting India into its standardised health and hygiene protocols for ‘safe, secure and seamless’ journeys and stays in the post-COVID-19 world.

The ATTOI will ensure that travel and tourism activities in the country follow the norms under a ‘Safe Travels Stamp’ curated by London-headquartered WTTC, the global body for tourism sector. The stamp, designed to usher in the new normal and build trust in travellers, will help travellers recognise those governments and companies that have adopted the WTTC protocols which give insights and tool kits for interaction.

The safety rules envision a “seamless” travel, lending the tourist an “authentic and meaningful experience” besides supporting the livelihoods of millions so as to sustain economic growth.

As in pre-COVID-19 times

“It will get them to travel and holiday as in pre-COVID-19 times,” said C.S. Vinod, president of ATTOI. “The WTTC has shared with us a huge responsibility,” he said.

Based in Thiruvananthapuram, the ATTOI has been the country’s first industry association to incorporate into its business charter a commitment to Responsible Travel and Sustainable Tourism. Set up in 1990, WTTC, a non-profit council, alongside its members, various governments, health experts and other industry associations, is working together to achieve effective recovery protocols.

Launched in May-end and being introduced in phases, the WTTC protocols will pertain to industries — hospitality, attractions, outdoor retail, aviation, airports, short-term rentals, cruise, tour operators, convention centres and MICE, car rental and insurance.

The protocols, which take into account the current guidelines of the World Health Organisation and the U.S. federal agency Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)), are “living documents” that are being updated regularly. The protocols would also align the private sector behind common standards to ensure the safety of its workforce and travellers as the sector shifts to a new normal.

More details about Safe Travels Stamp can be had at http://attoi.org/safe-travels-stamp-india. To apply for the stamp, one can log at @attoi.org.